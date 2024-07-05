Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 0.3%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.82. Approximately 7,044,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 38,588,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.02.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.