Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). 179,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 109,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Barkby Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.17 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.29.

About Barkby Group

Barkby Group PLC engages in the investment and development of commercial property. It also operates Barkby Pubs located in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, and West Sussex. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

