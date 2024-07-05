Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,892 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,166 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.56. 5,569,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,588,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

