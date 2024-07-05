Barry Ticho Sells 10,000 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $12.67 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 79,785 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 291,443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

