Belden (NYSE:BDC) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $119.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.80. Belden has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $156,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,917.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Belden news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $651,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $156,345.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,917.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock worth $911,900 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Belden by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Belden by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Belden by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

