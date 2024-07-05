Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $260.38 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $260.38 million and $1.23 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.37 or 0.05315170 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00044422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,730,013 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,350,013 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

