Bethany Mayer Sells 4,760 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $126,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BOX opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,523,000 after buying an additional 47,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BOX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 492,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $12,370,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth about $1,283,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

