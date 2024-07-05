BetterWealth LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BetterWealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,351,184. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $493.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.63.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.