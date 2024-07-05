Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $5.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYND

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $443.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.26. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.