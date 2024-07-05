Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Up 6.1% in June

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

BCYC opened at $19.58 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $837.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,076,000 after buying an additional 3,152,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 124,809 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 121,613 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 883,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after buying an additional 100,107 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

