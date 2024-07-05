Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Trading Down 2.7%

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.82). Approximately 46,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 280,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.87).

Big Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £415.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,400.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Big Technologies news, insider Daren John Morris sold 143,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £38,785.50 ($49,058.31). 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Big Technologies Company Profile

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

Featured Stories

