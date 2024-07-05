Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Shares Down 7.7%

Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.
Biotech Acquisition Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.
Biotech Acquisition Company Profile
Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
