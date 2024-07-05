Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $10.06 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $10.06 million and approximately $30,245.50 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00081109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021743 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010603 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001796 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 89.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.