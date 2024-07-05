Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Reaches $392.40 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.41 or 0.00040480 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $392.40 million and $13.23 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00031432 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00016270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

