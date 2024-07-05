Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Reaches $392.40 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.41 or 0.00040480 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $392.40 million and $13.23 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00031432 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00016270 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000081 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
