Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $11.61

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $11.22. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 367,776 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTDR. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 728,804 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $15,350,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

