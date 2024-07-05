Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Senior Officer Benoit Gobeil Sells 42,500 Shares of Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Benoit Gobeil sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.43, for a total transaction of C$145,775.00.

Bitfarms Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BITF opened at C$3.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 3.33. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bitfarms from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

