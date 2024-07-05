Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $2.53

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.47. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 1,975,566 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on BITF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Bitfarms Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The company had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Bitfarms by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Bitfarms by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bitfarms by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bitfarms by 58.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

