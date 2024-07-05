BITICA COIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.20 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008428 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,355.23 or 1.00041726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00063457 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

