BitTorrent-New Price Tops $0.0000 (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $703.34 million and $38.28 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000597 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001436 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC.

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

