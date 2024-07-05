BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,797,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 79.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $915.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.17.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $789.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $780.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $792.72. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

