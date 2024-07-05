Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Lifted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Block were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,889 shares of company stock worth $8,621,539 over the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $64.42. 862,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,057,654. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

