Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $10.82

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $11.19. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 698,028 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 9.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,385 shares of company stock worth $943,038 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 762.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 446,074 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 201.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 222.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

