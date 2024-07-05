BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS) Shares Up 0.1%

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 13.47 and last traded at 13.47. 1,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 26,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.46.

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of 13.41.

