BNB Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.82 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last week, BNB has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $486.72 or 0.00879362 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $71.83 billion and $2.82 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,852 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,878.82714334. The last known price of BNB is 477.03055877 USD and is down -11.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2189 active market(s) with $2,586,279,688.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
