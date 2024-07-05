Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Booking were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,916.89 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,624.50 and a 12 month high of $4,040.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,783.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,634.79. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.