Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Trading Down 4.9%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Boozt AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. The company operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segments. It operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. In addition, the company operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance, as well as operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.