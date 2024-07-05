Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

