Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Short Interest Update

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 28,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,560,524,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,549,000 after buying an additional 2,998,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461,767 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

