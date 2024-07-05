Brokerages Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) PT at $91.80

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 52 week low of $64.15 and a 52 week high of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,471,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after acquiring an additional 205,582 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 137,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 521,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after acquiring an additional 97,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,919,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

