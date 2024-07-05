Brokerages Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Price Target at $52.90

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $524,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,268.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,067. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

