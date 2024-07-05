Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) PT at $135.81

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total value of $179,227,810.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,931,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,867,340,306.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,097,700 shares of company stock worth $823,448,406. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DELL opened at $142.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.77. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

