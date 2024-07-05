Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target at $134.79

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.79.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $860,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,002,787 shares in the company, valued at $107,909,909.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $860,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,002,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,909,909.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,345 shares of company stock worth $66,416,801. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $42,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.