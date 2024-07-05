Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Target Price at $13.95

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

NYSE EFC opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 243.75%.

Insider Activity at Ellington Financial

In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $100,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 169,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,697.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $100,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 169,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,697.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,866. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

