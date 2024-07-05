Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) PT at $12.00

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,779,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,940,000 after buying an additional 5,411,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,910,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,180,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,289,000 after buying an additional 411,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,329,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 203,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,946,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,582,000 after buying an additional 163,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -131.73 and a beta of 2.15. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,749.78%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

