Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) PT at $12.00

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
MFA stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -131.73 and a beta of 2.15. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,749.78%.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
