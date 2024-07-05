Brokerages Set Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Target Price at $221.25

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVMI. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company.

Nova Stock Performance

Nova stock opened at $238.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.88. Nova has a 52 week low of $90.59 and a 52 week high of $242.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nova will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nova in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Nova in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Nova in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

