Brokerages Set Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Target Price at $61.80

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRML shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $329.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.30. Tourmaline Bio has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $17,616,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $10,442,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $1,782,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $23,741,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $15,495,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

