Caesars Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 31,389 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 127% compared to the average daily volume of 13,831 call options.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CZR

Insider Activity

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.