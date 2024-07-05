Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cameco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,478,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Cameco by 169.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cameco has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 129.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

