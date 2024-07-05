CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2024

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CECGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.15. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 38,000 shares.

CanAsia Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$16.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CECGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About CanAsia Energy

(Get Free Report)

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CanAsia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAsia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.