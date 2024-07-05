CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.15. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 38,000 shares.

CanAsia Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$16.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About CanAsia Energy

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

