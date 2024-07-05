Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$155.36.
Several research firms have commented on CJT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Cargojet Trading Down 0.6 %
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cargojet Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.
Insider Activity at Cargojet
In related news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$1,057,623.29. In related news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$1,057,623.29. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,979 shares of company stock worth $2,442,315. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
