C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 570.47 ($7.22) and traded as low as GBX 158.29 ($2.00). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 159.40 ($2.02), with a volume of 534,181 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.34) price target on shares of C&C Group in a report on Monday, June 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £621.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,656.67, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 570.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

