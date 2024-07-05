Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.19

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.19 and last traded at $56.96, with a volume of 254731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. Equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

