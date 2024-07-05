Centrica’s (CNA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 155 ($1.96) in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centrica to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 145 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.25 ($2.17).

Centrica Price Performance

Insider Activity

Centrica stock opened at GBX 141.80 ($1.79) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.59. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The company has a market capitalization of £7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 205.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other news, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,366.15). In other news, insider Chris OShea acquired 2,785,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £4,011,295.68 ($5,073,736.00). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,366.15). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,820,254 shares of company stock worth $404,719,356. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

