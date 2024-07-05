Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $0.39

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $23.43 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 548,806,956 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 548,794,528 with 495,462,398 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.39292125 USD and is down -9.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,143,771.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

