C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Up 6.0% in June

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 112,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

CFFI opened at $43.81 on Friday. C&F Financial has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $147.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 13.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In other C&F Financial news, Director Paul C. Robinson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,333.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,500 shares of company stock worth $97,815. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C&F Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C&F Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in C&F Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in C&F Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in C&F Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

