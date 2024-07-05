Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CQP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,838. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CQP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

