Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $62.00 at Evercore ISI

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

