Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s current price.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 43.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.