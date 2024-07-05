Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $2.72. Citizens shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 8,401 shares trading hands.

Get Citizens alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens

Citizens Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $132.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Citizens had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citizens during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 108,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Citizens by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.