Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 111,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 24.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIVB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

CIVB stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $232.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

